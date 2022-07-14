WestJet, NAV Canada system outages snarl air travel across country

CALGARY - System outages affecting both WestJet Airlines and air traffic control agency NAV Canada are delaying flights and snarling travel across Canada.
Travellers on social media reported long lines at and confusion at airports Thursday morning.
WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell said an infrastructure outage was affecting the airline's check-in processes at airports, as well as flight planning and payment services on the airline's website.
"We are working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport," Bell said in an email.
NAV Canada, the not-for-profit corporation responsible for air traffic control in Canadian airspace, said it was experiencing disruptions in western locations Thursday due to a service outage with its third-party telecommunications provider, Zayo.
NAV Canada spokesman Brian Boudreau said air traffic control has reduced the flow of departures and arrivals temporarily in some locations as a result.
"Nav Canada is actively engaging Zayo to ensure every effort is being made to restore the service as soon as possible and to understand restoration timelines," Boudreau said.
The outages Thursday are exacerbating what has already been a frustrating summer for Canadian air travellers.
Airlines and airports have been struggling to cope with a massive travel resurgence in the wake of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, and staffing issues at carriers and federal agencies have resulted in flight cancellations, baggage delays and endless queues.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.