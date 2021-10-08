OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in September. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 13.1 per cent (12.1)

_ Prince Edward Island 11.3 per cent (10.6)

_ Nova Scotia 8.0 per cent (7.8)

_ New Brunswick 9.3 per cent (9.3)

_ Quebec 5.7 per cent (5.8)

_ Ontario 7.3 per cent (7.6)

_ Manitoba 5.6 per cent (5.7)

_ Saskatchewan 6.3 per cent (7.0)

_ Alberta 8.1 per cent (7.9)

_ British Columbia 5.9 per cent (6.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.

