Stock market today: Wall Street's rally fades after Tesla and Netflix fall

FILE - The NYSE logo is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, June 2, 2023. Stocks are drifting in early trading following a mixed set of profit reports as Wall Street’s momentum cools a bit. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading Thursday, July 20 coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)