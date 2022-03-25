Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, photo, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan stands before an NFL football game against between the Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London. The Black News Channel shut down on Friday, March 25, 2022, after failing to meet its payroll and losing the support of its chief investor, Kahn. The network, founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts, relaunched last year following an investment by Kahn, hiring 250 Black journalists and production personnel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)