China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the US

FILE - Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi, center, waits for the start of trilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. China has removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi. In an announcement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, state media gave no reason for Qin’s removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)