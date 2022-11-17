New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information

File - The FTX logo appears on home plate umpire Jansen Visconti's jacket at a baseball game with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. The new CEO of the collapse cryptocurrency trading firm FTX, who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy, said, Thursday, Nov. 17, he has never seen such a “complete failure” of corporate control. John Ray III, in a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, said there was a “complete absence of trustworthy financial information.” (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)