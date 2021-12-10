U.S. government deficit down 17% from same period a year ago

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden and business leaders about the debt limit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. budget deficit totaled $356.4 billion in the first two months of the budget year, down 17% from the same period a year ago as a sharp jump in government revenues offset a smaller increase in spending. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Friday, Dec. 10, that the government's deficit in October and November was $72.9 billion below the deficit in the same two months last year. The government's budget year starts on Oct. 1..(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)