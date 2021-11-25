Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 11, dozens trapped

Rescuers walk at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine out of the Siberian city of Kemerovo, about 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. A fire at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia killed 11 people and injured more than 40 others on Thursday, with dozens of others still trapped, authorities said. (Governor of Kemerovo region press office photo via AP)