Microsoft can now translate words into Inuktitut on its platforms

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris on Jan. 8, 2021. There's a new language option on Microsoft's translation software, one spoken primarily by the largest territory in Canada. Inuktitut, which is the dialect spoken by over 40,000 people across Nunavut and Northern Canada, is now one of 70 language options on Microsoft's translator. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Thibault Camus