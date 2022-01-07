North American stock markets close out losing first week of year on rate hike fears

TORONTO - North American stock markets closed out a losing first week of the year with jobs reports reinforcing anticipation that central banks are nearing rate hike moves.
The S&P/TSX composite index gained 12.25 points to 21,084.45 on Friday but is down 138 points so far in 2022.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 4.81 points at 36,231.66. The S&P 500 index was down 19.07 points at 4,677.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 144.97 points at 14,935.90.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.95 cents US compared with 78.49 cents US on Thursday.
The February crude oil contract was down 56 cents at US$78.90 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 10.4 cents at US$3.92 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$8.20 at US$1,797.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 5.6 cents at US$4.41 a pound.
