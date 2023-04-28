BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

A screen showing a news report through the windows of the BBC, after chairman Richard Sharp announced he was quitting as BBC chairman, in London, Friday April 28, 2023. The chairman of the BBC has resigned after a report found he breached the government rules governing public appointments. The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)