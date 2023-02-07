Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader's giving birth to one

Michelle Manafy, reporter for The Winsted Citizen embraces subscriber Ruthie Ursone Napoleone while delivering the first issue of the paper in Ursone Napoleone's neighborhood, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Winsted, Conn. Ursone Napoleone had several connections to the first issue, her workplace and nephew were featured in two separate stories and her father's obituary is in the paper. She stopped Manafy to ask her if she could have extra copies and said, "I wish my father could read this." At a time that local newspapers are dying at an alarming rate, longtime activist Ralph Nader is helping give birth to one. Nader put up $15,000 to help launch the Winsted Citizen and hired a veteran Connecticut journalist, Andy Thibault, to put it together. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)