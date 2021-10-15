3 German parties aim to start formal coalition talks

Olaf Scholz, SPD candidate for Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance, arrives at the venue for exploratory talks between the SPD, FDP and the Green Party on the formation of a new federal government after the Bundestag elections in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. He will be met by Fridays for Future activists, Greenpeace and the campaign organisation Campact, who are demonstrating for climate protection and against arms exports. The SPD, the Greens and the FDP want to agree on a basis for decision-making for coalition negotiations that summarizes the outcome of the negotiations so far. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)