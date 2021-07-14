S&P/TSX composite down as energy sector falls, U.S. stock markets up

TORONTO - Losses in the energy sector helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in early-afternoon trading as the price of oil fell, while U.S. stock markets rose.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.35 points at 20,223.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.85 points at 34,924.64. The S&P 500 index was up 9.89 points at 4,379.10, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.21 points at 14,702.86.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.90 cents US compared with 79.91 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude oil contract was down US$1.91 at US$73.34 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.64 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$1,822.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$4.26 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)