OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months

FILE - The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The OPEC oil cartel and its allies are meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, to decide how much oil to produce in September. They're meeting amid high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia is waging on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, file)