Industry optimism rising to pre-pandemic levels, CAPP energy symposium hears

The Suncor mine facility along the Athabasca River is seen from a helicopter tour of the oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday, July 10, 2012. The head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says predictions of the end of the oil industry during a global price war and the onset of the pandemic a year ago have proven false and the sector is quickly rebounding to pre-COVID levels of production and pricing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh