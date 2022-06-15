FAA says future planes will need to reduce carbon emissions

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Biden administration is proposing to require that future airplanes produce lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions before they can be certified. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, June 15, 2022, that its proposal would cover planes under development, including two Boeing models and one from Airbus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)