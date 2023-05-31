House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate

The U.S. Capitol is seen on a sunset Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Capitol Hill in Washington. After passage of a crucial procedural vote on the debt ceiling and budget cuts package negotiated between Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden the U.S. still faces a potentially disastrous U.S. default in less than a week if Congress fails to act. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)