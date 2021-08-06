TSX closes at record high as financials, energy gain, unemployment dips

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed at a record high Friday as financial and energy stocks rose and the unemployment rate dipped.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 99.94 points at 20,475.42 for both a record intraday and closing high.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 144.26 points at 35,208.51. The S&P 500 index ended up 7.42 points at 4,436.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 59.36 points at 14,835.76.
The Canadian dollar averaged 79.68 cents US compared with 80.02 cents US on Thursday as job gains of 94,000 fell short of expectations.
The September crude oil contract closed down 81 cents at US$68.28 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was unchanged at US$4.14 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract ended down US$45.80 at US$1,763.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was unchanged at US$4.35 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2021.
