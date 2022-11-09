Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

FILE - A winged 'Elmos rhinoceros' stands in front of the chip factory Elmos Semiconductor SE offices in Dortmund, Germany, on Nov. 8, 2022. China's government on Wednesday, Nov. 9, appealed to Germany to maintain access to its markets after the company said Berlin may block the sale of a computer chip factory to a Chinese-owned buyer amid tensions over technology and security. (Dieter Menne/dpa via AP, File)