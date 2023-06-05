GM to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Mich., plants

People arrive at the Flint Assembly Plant for a free tour and open house, Aug. 11, 2015, in Flint, Mich. General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks. Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said Monday, June 5, 2023 that the company will build internal combustion vehicles throughout this decade, in addition to making electric vehicles. ( Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)