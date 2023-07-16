European Union and Tunisia announce progress in building economic and trade ties, and on migration

In this photo provided by the Tunisian Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied shakes hand with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni at the presidential palace in Carthage, Tunisia, Sunday, July 16, 2023. European leaders and Tunisia’s president have announced progress in the building of hoped-for closer economic and trade relations and on measures to combat the often lethal smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea. (Tunisian Presidency via AP)