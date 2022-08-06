Antitrust trial puts book publishing industry in the dock

FILE - Author Stephen King arrives at federal court before testifying for the Department of Justice as it bids to block the proposed merger of two of the world's biggest publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, Aug. 2, 2022, in Washington. Through the first week of trial, top publishing executives at Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and elsewhere, along with agents and such authors as Stephen King have shared opinions, relived disappointments and revealed numbers they otherwise would have preferred to discuss privately or confide on background with reporters. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)