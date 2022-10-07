OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's September employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.2 per cent (5.4)
Employment rate: 61.3 per cent (61.3)
Participation rate: 64.7 per cent (64.8)
Number unemployed: 1,071,600 (1,113,000)
Number working: 19,547,900 (19,526,800)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.8 per cent (9.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.6)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022