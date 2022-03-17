Bank of England raises rates as Ukraine war boosts inflation

FILE - From left, Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Ben Broadbent, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey, Chief Press Officer Sebastian Walsh and Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking Dave Ramsden attend the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report press conference at the Bank of England, London, Thursday Nov. 4, 2021. The Bank of England is likely to raise its key interest rate for the third time since December. It is pushing ahead faster than other central banks in combating a global wave of inflation fueled by soaring energy prices. Economists expect the Bank of England to boost its key rate to 0.75% on Thursday, March 17, 2022 after the war in Ukraine pushed oil prices to a 13-year high earlier this month. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP, File)