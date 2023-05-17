Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle

A pedestrian walks past the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar, a club in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Dancers at the bar are poised to become the only unionized group of strippers in the U.S. today after management withdrew challenges to their upcoming guild election and agreed to recognize the union, the Actors' Equity Association said Tuesday. The dancers from club have been seeking safer workplace conditions, better pay and health insurance, among other benefits for 15 months. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)