New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May 6, 2021 in New York. The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom. The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)