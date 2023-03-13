Biden OKs controversial, huge Willow oil drilling in Alaska

CORRECTS NUMBER OF ACRES TO 16 MILLION NOT 13 MILLION - FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)