OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 per cent in October. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.3 per cent (9.5)

_ Prince Edward Island 5.4 per cent (8.3)

_ Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.2)

_ New Brunswick 6.7 per cent (6.7)

_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (4.4)

_ Ontario 5.9 per cent (5.8)

_ Manitoba 4.6 per cent (4.5)

_ Saskatchewan 4.6 per cent (4.1)

_ Alberta 5.2 per cent (5.5)

_ British Columbia 4.2 per cent (4.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.

