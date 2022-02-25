CIBC reports Q1 profit up, beats expectations and proposes stock split

TORONTO - CIBC proposed a two-for-one stock split as it reported Friday a first-quarter profit that rose compared with a year ago and topped expectations.
The big bank said the share split is subject to approval by shareholders at its annual meeting set for April 7 as well as requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. Under the plan, shareholders of record on May 6 would receive one additional share on May 13 for every share held on the record date.
The move came as CIBC reported a profit of $1.87 billion or $4.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.63 billion or $3.55 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $5.50 billion for the quarter, up from $4.96 billion, while provisions for credit losses amounted to $75 million compared with $147 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $4.08 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.58 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.67 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
"In the first quarter, the continued execution of our strategy and ongoing investments in our bank enabled us to deliver strong financial results," CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said in a statement.
CIBC said its Canadian personal and business banking business earned $687 million for the quarter, up from $652 million a year earlier, helped by higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and provision for credit losses.
Canadian commercial banking and wealth management earned $462 million, up from $354 million a year earlier, while U.S. commercial banking and wealth management earned $226 million, up from $188 million in the same quarter last year.
CIBC's capital markets business reported a profit of $543 million, up from $493 million, while the bank's corporate and other operations reported a loss of $49 million compared with a loss of $62 million a year ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)