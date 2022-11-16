OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.5 per cent (6.1)
— Prince Edward Island: 8.7 per cent (8.4)
— Nova Scotia: 7.7 per cent (7.3)
— New Brunswick: 6.9 per cent (6.8)
— Quebec: 6.4 per cent (6.5)
— Ontario: 6.5 per cent (6.7)
— Manitoba: 8.4 per cent (8.1)
— Saskatchewan: 8.0 per cent (7.1)
— Alberta: 6.8 per cent (6.2)
— British Columbia: 7.8 per cent (7.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022, and was generated automatically.