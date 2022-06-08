China's online "tank" cake snafu raises Tiananmen questions

FILE - In this June 5, 1989, file photo, a Chinese man stands alone to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing's Changan Blvd. in Tiananmen Square. An online snafu involving China’s most popular e-commerce livestreamer and a cake decorated to look like a tank, referencing the iconic Tank Man photo taken during the 1989 student-uprising, has raised questions among some Chinese over the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. (AP Photo/Jeff Widener, File)