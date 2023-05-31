Funded deals, investment totals fall as VCs adjust to new normal: BDC

A pedestrian passes a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco, Monday, March 13, 2023. Canada's venture capitalists settled into a new normal marked by more cautious investments last year — and a new report suggests such conditions are persisting. Research the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) released Wednesday concluded venture capital activity dropped in 2022 and is expected to remain slow as companies grapple with higher interest rates, a wave of tech layoffs and the fallout from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu