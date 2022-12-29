TC Energy restarts Keystone pipeline extension after oil leak repairs

In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. TC Energy Corp. says it has restarted the southern extension of its Keystone pipeline after repairing a Dec. 7 leak that led to the worst oil spill in the pipeline's history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-DroneBase