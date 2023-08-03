S&P/TSX composite down almost 100 points Thursday, U.S. markets also decline

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government's credit rating.TYHE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon