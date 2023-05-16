YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds

FILE - The YouTube app is displayed on an iPad in Baltimore on March 20, 2018. YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The non-profit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)