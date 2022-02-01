Climate change a rising Fed concern as nominees face hearing

FILE - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin is shown before the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance ministers meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China on Oct. 22, 2014. President Joe Biden has forwarded three nominations to the Senate for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, including former Fed official Sarah Bloom Raskin for the top regulatory slot, and Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor. Biden is also nominating Phillip Jefferson, an economist, dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina, and a former Fed researcher. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)