Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown

FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session at parliament in London, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. He was the mayor who reveled in the glory of hosting the 2012 London Olympics, and the man who led the Conservatives to a whopping election victory on the back of his mission to “get Brexit done.” But Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a steady stream of ethics allegations. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)