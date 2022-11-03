CNBC axes Shepard Smith's nightly newscast after two years

FILE - Shepard Smith appears on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program on Jan. 30, 2017, in New York. CNBC is canceling Smith's nightly newscast after two years, with its new president saying he wanted to focus on the network's core strength of business news, announced Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Smith landed at CNBC after abruptly leaving Fox News Channel in 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)