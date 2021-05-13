VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.
The mining company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.85. A year ago, they were trading at $1.71.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXU