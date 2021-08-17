AP source: NHL teams OK'd to add sponsor patches on jerseys

FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) and Evgeni Malkin (71) line up for a face-off during the second period in Game one of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh. Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL. The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, because the league had not announced the decision. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)