Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77

Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios, March 19, 2019, in New York. The co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, Michael Lang has died. A spokesperson for Lang's family says the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in a New York City hospital. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)