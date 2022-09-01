Stocks open lower, wiping out more of the summer's gains

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)