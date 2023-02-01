Prying eyes: Neighbors win privacy feud with UK Tate gallery

FILE - People stand in an area by the lifts in the new Switch House building extension to the Tate Modern gallery in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery made residents of luxury apartments next door feel like animals in a zoo, and impeded “the ordinary use and enjoyment” of their homes. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)