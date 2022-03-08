Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 file photo shows the Shell logo at a petrol station in London. On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, Energy giant Shell said Tuesday, March 8, 2022 that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)