Queen guitarist, women's soccer team top UK honors list

FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London June 4, 2022. May, who is also an animal welfare campaigner, was appointed a knight bachelor for his services to music and charity New Year’s Honors list on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the first to be signed off by Britain's King Charles III. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP, file)