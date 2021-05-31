Toys "R" Us teams up with Joe Fresh designer Mimran to launch new kids' clothing line

A woman looks at the new Rise Little Earthling kids clothing line at the Toys "R" Us store at the Sherway Gardens shopping mall in Etobicoke, Ont., on May 20, 2021, in this handout photo. Rise Little Earthling is a new apparel brand available at Toys "R" Us locations across Canada and online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toys "R" Us *MANDATORY CREDIT*