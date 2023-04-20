Bank regulator action on climate change "overdue and now urgent": audit

Jerry DeMarco, Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development wears a tie with trees on it as he holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, April 20, 2023. DeMarco says in an audit released Thursday that it's encouraging that the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OFSI) both recognizes the risks of climate change to banks and the financial system, and that it is taking action on the challenge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick