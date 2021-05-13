RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.9 million in its first quarter.
The Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.
The wireless broadband modem maker posted revenue of $108.1 million in the period.
Sierra Wireless shares have fallen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.56, a rise of 70% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWIR