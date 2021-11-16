US industrial production rebounded 1.6% in October

FILE - A pair of unsold 2021 sports-utility vehicles—Outback at left, Forester on right— sit in an otherwise empty storage lot at a Subaru dealership in Littleton, Colo., in this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo. U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, the Federal Reserve reported Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Manufacturing output fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 7.2% decline in motor vehicles and parts as shortages of semiconductors continued to thwart the industry. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)